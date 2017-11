NORFOLK, Va. – Disney Live! Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic will bring 25 of your favorite Disney characters to life on stage.

The audience will be able to see the Fairy Godmother transform Cinderella’s rags into a beautiful ball gown; the Toy Story gang escape from Andy’s toy box with the help of the green army men; and the stage debut of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.

The event is at Chrysler Hall on December 10 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $20 to $60, plus applicable fees. Click here to buy tickets.