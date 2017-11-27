× Publix to open store in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Publix Super Markets announced that it is opening a location in Williamsburg, the first in southeastern Virginia.

The grocery store will be located in the former Martin’s located at 4660 Monticello Avenue.

The store will employ approximately 140 associates.

The grand opening date is to be determined and will depend on the remodeling and completion of the store’s construction.

“Further expanding into southeastern Virginia aligns with Publix’s aggressive growth plan for the commonwealth of Virginia,” said Kim Reynolds, Publix media and community relations manager. “We are looking forward to providing even more residents with the high-quality service and products our customers have come to expect and have earned us recognition throughout the industry.”