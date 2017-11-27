× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: A mild end to November

<strong>Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast</strong>

It looks like it will be a warm and dry end to November thanks to a broad area of high pressure. Right now, that high is centered over West Virginia, sending in a cool breeze from the north.

But over the next few days, that high will shift offshore. The clockwise flow of air around it will flip our winds to the south. That will usher in some above-normal temperatures for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday morning, a cold front will arrive. It will bring us a slight chance for some showers. And then cooler weather for the weekend.

We are expecting high temperatures only in the mid-to-upper 50s for the first weekend of December, which is a little below normal.



<strong>Weather & Health </strong>

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low



<strong>Tropical Update</strong>

No tropical activity at this time



<strong>Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)</strong>

1938 Winter Weather: 3.0″ snow Salisbury





