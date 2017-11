NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Firefighters responded to a house fire early Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to Mayfield Avenue in Norfolk. Upon arrival, crews say there were flames coming from the first floor of a vacant house.

Fire was under control by 2:00 a.m.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported. The cause of fire is under investigation.

Stay with WTKR News 3 as more details become available.