News 3 increases ratings in every newscast from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. – It was a historic November for the team at News 3.

News 3 was the only station in the market to increase ratings in every newscast from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The success started at 6 a.m., when News 3 held strong as the No. 2 position in the market and produced the only year to year growth in the time period. News 3 at Noon continued to

be victorious by remaining Hampton Roads No. 1 newscast and the only newscast to grow.

News 3 kicked off the evening news block by regaining the No. 1 position at 4 p.m.

News 3 at 5 p.m. moved into the No. 2 slot, increasing its audience share by 28% over last November.

News 3 at 5:30 p.m. and News 3 at 6 p.m. also increased its ratings by 27% and 21% respectively, while everyone else lost audience. After a highly contested race at 11 p.m.,

News 3 finished November 19% up over last November, the best increase in the market.

“The ratings growth is fantastic. Our commitment to providing the best local news, weather and sports coverage 24 hours a day is paying off on-air on on-line,” says Ryan

Minnaugh, WTKR News Director.

The success continues with WTKR’s local, live lifestyle show, Coast Live. Coast Live finished the November sweeps period up 40% over last year.

Also, News 3 at 7 p.m., on WTKR’s sister station WGNT 27, continues to be Hampton Roads number one choice for local news in that hour.

“All this success is not possible without everyone’s commitment to being the best local source of news, weather, sports and entertainment in Hampton Roads,” says Skip Valet,

WTKR’s and WGNT’s General Manager. “We’re looking forward to 2018 and all the possibilities it offers.”

**Based on Nielsen November 2017 L+SD compared to November 2016 L+SD, Nov17 Ratings for late news includes news that ran out of time period.