Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A nice and sunny start to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A chilly morning but nice start to the week… Temperatures will start in the 30s for most areas this morning. A few cold spots will start in the upper 20s and a few warmer spots will start in the low 40s. We will see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 50s, near normal for this time of year. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows returning to the 30s.

Warmer air will move in for midweek. Expect high in the mid 60s Tuesday with a blend of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will return to the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Our highest chance for rain this week is set to move in Thursday night and linger into Friday morning.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW/W 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 27th

1938 Winter Weather: 3.0″ snow Salisbury

