Crews battling large house fire in Norfolk; One taken into custody for suspected arson

NORFOLK, Va. – One person has been taken into custody on suspicion of starting a fire in the 500 block of Birmingham Avenue Monday.

Fire on Birmingham Ave pic.twitter.com/EbKVZ2xEhv — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) November 27, 2017

The call came in Monday at 3:18 p.m. When crews arrived at the scene, they found fire coming from the side of the house and in the attic. Firefighters were evacuated from the house at 3:30 p.m. as the roof was starting to collapse.

Defensive operations were then started to knock the fire down. The house will be evaluated for stability before firefighters go back inside.

There have been no reported injuries.

