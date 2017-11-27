21-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, Va. – A 21-year-old woman died in a crash in Gloucester County on Monday morning.

Virginia State Police say they responded to the single-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Route 33, east of Route 666.

Rylee Ashlyn Gabel, 21, was driving a 1995 Toyota 4-Runner on Route 33 when she ran off the road, hit a sign and overcorrected, causing her to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle flipped over, ejecting Gabel, who was not wearing her seatbelt. Notification was made to her next of kin.