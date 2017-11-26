James City County Police want to have coffee with the community

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Police from the James City County Police Department will spend a few hours at a Williamsburg Starbucks so people in the community can have coffee and conversation with them.

Officers will be at the Starbucks in the Williamsburg Marketplace at 240 McLaws Circle on Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Coffee with a Cop,” allows police and citizens to join in an informal setting to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee. All community members are invited to stop by and enjoy a free cup of regular brewed coffee while chatting with local officers, say James City County officials.

This event, and one’s similar to it, are apart of national initiatives that are supported by the United States Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

County officials also are hoping that Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the Department’s work in the County.

If you are interested in hosting a Coffee With a Cop in your neighborhood or at your business, please contact Sgt. John LeClaire at 757-259-5174.