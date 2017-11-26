First Warning Weather: Chilly Now, Then Warming Up

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Waking up Sunday morning to temperatures in the 30s and 40s but with a sunny sky and little to no cloud cover. The big difference with Sunday compared with Saturday is that we’re not going to see much of a warm up. We will only be reaching the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. Good new is that we will continue to see lots of sunshine with a 0% chance of rain. We will be a bit on the breezy side with wind coming from the north at 10-15 mph.

We’ll start off the workweek on a chilly note with morning temperatures in the low 30s and only getting into the mid to high 80s once again. Rain chances will still sit at 0% and we will see lots of sunshine through the day.

For the rest of the week we will gradually warm after Monday. We will see a high of 63 on Tuesday, 65 for Wednesday, and 64 for Thursday. Rain chances will stay at 0% for most of the week until we hit Friday with a 40% chance of rain and a 20% chance of rain for Saturday.

Today:Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind: N 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Wind: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Clear Sky, Warming. Highs in the mid to high 50s. Wind: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low