NORFOLK, Va. – Firefighters battled a fire in a two story apartment at the 1800 block of Greenleaf Drive.

The fire stayed inside one room with water damage to the apartment downstairs.

The fire was called out at 11:29 a.m. A total of 6 people have been displaced from the fire.

Fire investigators will continue to determine what caused this to occur.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the residents that have been effected. Chesapeake fire provided an engine to assist crews on the scene.