Portsmouth Police investigate Foot Locker robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police in Portsmouth are investigating a robbery that happened at a Foot Locker on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Police say that the robbery occurred at the Foot Locker on 3929 Victory Blvd. around 7 p.m., and were told on scene by employees that at least one of the three robbers was armed.

Employee's complied with the robbers, and no one was injured during the robbery, say police.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or who may recognize the suspects in the video to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).