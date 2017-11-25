Navy identifies 3 Sailors lost in aircraft crash in Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA – On Saturday, the Navy released the names of the three Sailors lost in an aircraft crash.

Officials say Lt. Steven Combs, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Matthew Chialastri and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Bryan Grosso were lost in the C-2A Greyhound crash in the Phillipine Sea on Wednesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these Sailors,” said Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer, commander of U.S. Seventh Fleet. “Their service and sacrifice will be lasting in Seventh Fleet and we will continue to stand the watch for them, as they did bravely for all of us.”

The search for three Sailors ended on Thursday. The Navy said in a release that they were not immediately recovered following the crash Wednesday.

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) lead the search and rescue efforts along with unites from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

Over the two day period the units covered nearly 1000 square nautical miles in the search for the missing Sailors, the Navy said.

Eight Sailors were rescued following the crash and they were taken to Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.

The Navy said all of those Sailors are in good condition.