Man medevaced in Virginia Beach by Coast Guard after seizure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Members of the Coast Guard at Station Little Creek medevaced a man suffering from a seizure Saturday near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.

Coast Guard officials confirmed that a man was medevaced from the 23-foot boat, “Miss Joe,” after calls came in from the boat about the man’s condition around 12:30 p.m.

Station Little Creek responded after initial calls were relayed from the Sector Hampton Roads command center.

When the Station Little Creek crew arrived on scene, they were able to transfer the man to Bubba’s Marina in Lynnhaven, where they were met by EMS personnel. The man was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital for treatment, say Coast Guard officials.

“Station Little Creek responded very quickly and they were on scene within 15 minutes,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Gainey, a search and rescue controller at the Sector Hampton Roads command center. “They were met by Virginia Beach Fire Boat One, who transferred two medical personnel to provide assistance in stabilizing the man and providing a quick assessment.”

Officials with the Coast Guard could not confirm the condition of the man.