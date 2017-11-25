James City County responds to fire

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – James City County Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Shirley Drive in the Riverview Plantation subdivision late Friday. Units from York County Department of Fire and Life Safety were there to assist.

Crews were sent to the home at 9:40 p.m. and arrived at 9:51 p.m. to find fire in the garage that had moved to the attic of the two-story home. Firefighters fought the fire from outside then entered the house where the fire was extinguished. The fire was out at 11:45 p.m. Residents escaped the home prior to the Fire Department’s arrival.

There was significant fire and smoke damage to the house. Fire units left the scene at 2 a.m. The cause is still unknown.