× First Warning Forecast: Chilly AM, Warm PM

Another really chilly start to the day but we will warm up quite a bit by the afternoon. There will be lots of sunshine through the afternoon allowing our temperatures to soar into the low to mid 60s. By the late afternoon and evening cloud cover will slowly start to increases and our rain chances for the day will sit at 10%. We will be a bit on the breezy side with the wind coming from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Sunday will be a bit on the cooler side with morning temperatures in the 40s and only topping off in the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. We will continue to see a sunny sky with little to no cloud cover. Rain chances will sit at 0% for the entire day.

Next week we will gradually build in temperatures every day. Monday we will wake up to temperatures in the 30s and only get up to 58. By Tuesday we’ll warm up to 63, 65 by Wednesday and 64 for Thursday.

Today:Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: SW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: W 10-15

Tomorrow: Clear Sky, Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Wind: N 10-15