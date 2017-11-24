Paramedics grant terminally ill woman’s wish to visit the beach

QUEENSLAND, Australia – A dying woman’s wish to see the beach was granted by paramedics and the heartwarming moment was caught on camera.

The Queensland Ambulance Service posted a picture of a paramedic standing next to the woman on the stretcher, facing the beach.

The posts says a crew was taking the patient to a palliative care unit of a local hospital when the woman said she “just wished she could be at the beach again.”

That’s when the crew took a detour to the beach at Hervey Bay.

“Tears were shed and the patient felt very happy,” the post said. “Sometimes it is not the drugs, training, skills – sometimes all you need is empathy to make a difference!”