× Local shops see opportunity in growing Small Business Saturday holiday

NORFOLK, Va. – Like their “big box” counterparts, the pop-up shops in Downtown Norfolk’s brand new Selden Market remained steady on Black Friday, but its the next day that they’ve got in their sights.

Small Business Saturday, trademarked by American Express, started in 2010 and has been growing in popularity in the years since.

It’s the day shoppers are encouraged to ditch the popular chains and shop their local stores. The idea is that it keeps money within the local economy.

This will be the first Small Business Saturday for Rakiyt Zakari her store: Food, Clothing and Shelter.

“I think it’s gonna be a good crowd. A lot of people want to support local and we are the local hub. We’re actually the center space for supporting small businesses,” said Zakari, who opened her store in Selden Market in October.

In Ghent, East Coast Bicycles is preparing for its eighth Small Business Saturday.

Store Service Manager Steve Gregerson says they’ve got a solid local clientele year-round, but having a day dedicated to local shops is helpful.

“We’ve got a few sales going on. Most of our regular customers are aware of them,” he said.

Selden Market is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

East Coast Bicycles is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on all Saturdays.