Family of four displaced after Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – A family of four has been displaced this holiday season after their house caught fire.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 700 block of Manning Bridge Road around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The single story home had heavy smoke coming from the back part and firefighters were able to put it out fairly quickly, they said.

Damage was confined to the attic space and the exterior wall at the rear of the home and the residents were able to get out before crews arrived.

The family of four has been displaced and they are getting help from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said.