Domestic situation turns deadly, shooter in custody

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – One man is dead and another in custody after a midnight shooting in Deep Creek.

Police tell News 3 they were called to the 2500 block of Cecelia Ct. at 12:08 Friday morning for a shooting. When officers got on scene they learned of the domestic dispute that led to the gunfire.

It happened inside a home, according to police, who said one man shot another man. The victim died as a result and the shooter was taken into custody by Chesapeake Police.

The shooting is under investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.