Red-tailed hawk rescued after getting trapped in Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Animal Control made a unique rescue on Wednesday!

Two Animal Control Officers responded to a home after receiving a report that a hawk had flown through a window and become trapped inside the laundry room.

The hawk was determined to be a juvenile red-tailed hawk. Luckily, it wasn’t injured and the ACO’s were able to rescue it from the laundry room without incident.

Virginia Beach Animal Control says the hawk will likely spend the holiday weekend resting up before they release it back into the wild.