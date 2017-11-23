× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Chilly start to Black Friday

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Frigid weather will greet shoppers for Black Friday. Many of us will wake up to temperatures only in the 20s. But with plenty of sunshine will warm up into the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. That’s about 10° warmer than Thanksgiving.

And that warming trend continues as we head into the weekend. We are expecting high temperatures on Saturday back into the mid 60s. However, a cold front will roll in late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. We will see an increase in clouds, but only about a 20% chance for rain as that front crosses the area. The cold front will bring temperatures around 10° cooler on Sunday.

But we will be heading in the opposite direction for the work week. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine with high temperatures flirting with the 70° mark by Wednesday. Our next serious chance of rain doesn’t come until Thursday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 22nd

1929 Winter Weather: 3.8″ snow – Richmond, VA

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

