Virginia Beach man says he is sorry for taking video of women inside of Old Navy dressing room

Chesapeake, Va. – A Virginia Beach man is accused of taking video of women inside of an Old Navy dressing room.

Dylan Johnson was arrested on November 16th and charged with two counts of unlawful filming of a non-consenting person 18 years of age or older.

Police said the charges stem from incidents that happened on September 27th and October 3rd.

News 3 spoke to the husband of one of the victim’s who said the suspect was allegedly taking video under the dressing room door. The victim apparently tried to get his license plate and video of him the day it happened.

Johnson tearfully told News 3 he was sorry about what happened and was not in the right state of mind. He said this situation was ruining his life and he has thought about it every day since it happened.

He has another court hearing December 12th.