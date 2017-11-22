Two Hampton men arrested for Newport News convenience store burglary

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two Hampton men have been arrested and charged for a burglary that occurred October 29 at the Newport News Mart in the 6200 block of Chestnut Avenue.

Police were dispatched to the store at 4:27 a.m. that morning and met with a witness who said he spotted a man leaving the store with a gray bag.

The man ran from the front of the store to the rear of the store.

The investigation revealed the front door of the store had been damaged and cash, lottery tickets, and cigarettes had been stolen.

On November 21, Newport News Police arrested 28-year-old Ajay Patrick Merrick and 33-year-old Jeffrey Robert Merrick Jr. and charged them both with Burglary, Obtaining Money by False Pretenses/Larceny, and Making Lottery Documents with Intent to Defraud.

Investigations into other possibly connected incidents are ongoing.