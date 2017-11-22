Norfolk Police searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are looking for the man who robbed the 7-Eleven store at 1511 E. Little Creek Road on Tuesday night.

Just after 9 p.m., the man entered the store armed with a gun and demanded money from the clark.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the man ran from the store.

He is described as a black male in his 20’s, around 5’6″ tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie with a small white logo, white undershirt and jeans.

Detectives are asking if you recognize this man or know anything about this incident, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP