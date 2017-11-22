Navy releases Fall 2017 petty officer advancement results

NORFOLK, Va. – The U.S. Navy released names on Wednesday of the Sailors selected for advancement to E-4, E-5, and E-6 during the 2017 fall advancement cycle.

A total of 24,714 active duty, Full Time Support (FTS) and Selected Reserve (SELRES) Sailors were selected for advancement.

Click here to see the list of Active Duty Sailors selected for advancement

Click here to see the list of Selected Reserve Sailors selected for advancement

Click here to see the list of Full Time Support Sailors selected for advancement