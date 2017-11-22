Keeping the peace around the Thanksgiving dinner table

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- Thanksgiving is here and that means dinner with loved ones around the table! But, how do you keep the peace and avoid family conflict when you’re cutting the turkey?

Virginia Tech expert Todd Schenk says difficult conversations and topics don’t have to turn into a food fight.

“Thanksgiving serves as an opportunity to appreciate each other’s humanity, even when we disagree. We should not avoid tough discussions beacuse if we want to be truly understood and advance our causes, we have to connect with people very different than ourselves,” says Schenk.

