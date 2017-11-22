“If it was my daughter, I’d break his face”: Virginia Rep. Scott Taylor on Roy Moore allegations

In an interview with CNN Wednesday, Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Virginia) discussed former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore’s response to the sexual misconduct allegations against him, according to Business Insider.

“I saw the man give his interview,” Taylor said. “Me personally, I don’t think it was sufficient enough.”

Taylor condemned Moore’s response, saying what he would do if his own daughter were in the position of one of the many women who accused Moore of assault.

“The 14-year-old girl that was there, I can tell you right now if it was my daughter, I’d break his face, I’d break his fingers, and I’d probably do a lot worse.”

In early November, the Washington Post published a detailed report based on interviews with more than 30 people about the allegations against Moore, which included a widely talked-about report that he initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl in 1979 when he was 32. The age of consent in Alabama is 16.

Moore has vehemently denied the allegations, saying that they were brought to light in “an intentional act to stop [his] campaign” for a seat in the U.S. Senate. Fellow Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he believed the allegations and that Moore should leave the race.

Taylor expressed a similar opinion.

“I think you have to listen to the women,” Taylor said. “Clearly, this isn’t an isolated case now.”

The former Navy SEAL also talked Wednesday’s crash of a U.S. Navy aircraft into the Phillippine Sea and the accidents that the 7th fleet has seen in the last few months.

