Getting ready to shop online with cyber security advice from Longwood University on Coast Live

Posted 3:43 pm, November 22, 2017, by , Updated at 03:44PM, November 22, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We talk with Dr. Darrell Carpenter, professor of cyber security at Longwood University (longwood.edu)in Farmville, Virginia about how to protect ourselves this holiday season.