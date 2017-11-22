× First Warning Forecast: Rain Out, Chilly Temps In

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

The sky is clearing and the sunshine is returning after and rainy and gloomy morning. Temperatures have risen into the low to mid 60s abut will drop considerably overnight. We will dip into the 40s overnight with a mostly clear sky and wind will continue to come from the north at 10-15 mph.

We will wake up to chilly temperatures to start off Thanksgiving. Lows will be in the low to high 30s with a mostly sunny sky and dry conditions. We will continue to stay dry the rest of the day with temperatures only topping off in the 40s by the afternoon. Wind will calm from the northwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight we will dip back into the 30s and staying clear.

If you are headed out early for some Black Friday shopping bundle up because we will wake up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s but will warm up more than we saw yesterday. We continue to see lots of sunshine with highs reaching the mid to high 50s with a 0% chance of rain.

For the weekend we start off warm with a high of 65 and only a slight chance of rain at 10%. Sunday we cool back off to 55 with partly cloudy sky and a 0% chance of rain.

Today: AM Showers (50%), Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Chilly. Highs near 50. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time