Dunkin’ Donuts offering free donuts to Black Friday shoppers in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Dunkin’ Donuts is offering up a sweet incentive to Black Friday shoppers in Hampton Roads!

Shoppers will receive a free classic donuts with the purchase of a beverage on Friday, November 24 at all participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations in Hampton Roads.

“Dunkin’ is all about bringing joy to the holiday season, and helping shoppers power through Black Friday and energize their holiday shopping is a great way to do it, said Katie Gaston, Field Marketing Manager for Dunkin’ Brands.

Plus, if you’re a DD Perks member, you’ll get this same offer every Friday through December!