Chesapeake inmate dies from apparent medical emergency

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – An inmate at the Chesapeake Correctional Center died Tuesday night from an apparent medical emergency.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office says the inmate appeared to suffer the emergency at approximately 9:50 p.m.

Deputies and medical staff were on scene and responded immediately with lifesaving measures until Chesapeake EMS arrived to take over.

The inmate, identified as 49-year-old Thomas L. Santiful, was pronounced dead at approximately 10:50 p.m.

Santiful was serving a one-and-a-half year sentence for two probation violations.

Chesapeake Police are conducting an investigation into the death and the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation.