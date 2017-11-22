Atlanta’s photobombing bus can now photobomb your Facebook profile photo too

A video is making the rounds showing what is perhaps the biggest blunder of the week — one of Atlanta’s public transportation buses pulling into the Weather Channel’s live shot of the implosion of the Georgia Dome.

The bus pulls in just as the implosion begins and pulls away 20 seconds later, after the excitement is over.

You can hear the camera crew’s frustration as the bus pulls in and the unaware driver stops to watch the action.

“Get out of the way, bus!” the photographer yells. “Ugh!”

The clip went viral shortly after the implosion and has been shared all over social media.

Now you can join in on the fun by adding a temporary photo frame to your Facebook profile picture that adds in a shot of the bus to block your picture.

