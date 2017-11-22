15-year-old girl injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot Tuesday night in the area of Seldondale Drive and West Mercury Boulevard.

Police say they were called to the area at 3:58 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old girl suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening injury and was released later that day.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the girl and a male friend were walking in the area when a vehicle approached slowly and began shooting toward the victim.

The motive and circumstance around the shooting are still unknown and are under investigation.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.