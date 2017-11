SUFFOLK, Va. – Two residences were evacuated as a precaution following a gas leak in the 3800 block of Jackson Road.

A call came in Tuesday around 1:30 about a leak in an underground propane tank in at a home.

Units arrived at the rural location at 1:45 p.m.

The evacuation affected six people.

A propane company is on its way to address the leak.

The 3800 block of Jackson Road is currently closed. Police are on scene directing traffic.

No one was injured.