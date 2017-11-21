‘Skins scoop: Redskins officially place four more offensive players on Injured Reserve

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Redskins are remarkable – and not necessarily in a good way. An astounding 15 players have been placed on Injured Reserve in 2017 after four more offensive players are officially placed on IR Tuesday.

By comparison: the Pittsburgh Steelers have one player on IR, the Dallas Cowboys have six and the New England Patriots have 11.

The latest Washington players placed on Injured Reserve include center Spencer Long, guard Shawn Lauvao, receiver Terrelle Pryor, Sr. and running back Chris Thompson.

To fill the roster spots, the Redskins sign defensive lineman A.J. Francis and center Demetrius Rhaney. The team also promotes practice squad players LeShun Daniels, a running back, and Pete Robertson, a linebacker, to the active roster.

The Redskins also signed offensive lineman John Kling to their practice squad.