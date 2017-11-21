Navy’s economic impact on Hampton Roads increases by $1.5 billion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va- The Navy's impact on the Hampton Roads economy increased by more than $1.5 billion during the last fiscal year.

Navy Region Mid-Atlantic released the FY16 Department of the Navy impact statistical data for the Hampton Roads area this month.

The report details the fiscal year that began October 1, 2015 and ended September 30, 2016.

It includes the amount of capital infused directly into the local economy from salaries, expenditures, and contract payments for services that support the Navy in Hampton Roads.

Total direct impact on the economy for FY16 was $12.3 billion, an increase of approximately $1.56 billion over the previous year.

Payroll saw a jump from $8.9 billion to $10.1 billion, which includes military, civilian, and contractors.

The number of homeported ships in Hampton Roads rose from 65 to 67, while aircraft squadrons decreased from 39 to 37.

You can read the statistics from the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic here: Navy economic impact on Hampton Roads (FY2016)