Arrest made in Hampton burglary investigation

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police have arrested a 16-year-old Hampton male, in connection with a residential burglary investigation on November 17.

On Friday, around 3:30 p.m., Hampton dispatch received a call regarding a residential burglary that had just occurred in the 100 block of Walnut Street.

The suspect forced entry into the home through one of the windows of the home. The suspect removed several items from the home to including jewelry, video game equipment, fishing equipment, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to police, the suspect was apprehended in the first block of West Preston Street by officers a short time later and taken into custody without incident.