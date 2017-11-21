× Area Crime Line programs using new app to receive tips

There is a new tool you can use to fight crime in your community.

Crime Line programs in several area cities are now using a program called P3 Tips, which allows them to accept tips through an app or online.

With the new program, you can upload pictures and video to go along with any information you’re reporting.

You can still report tips over the phone using the 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) number, but the texting option is no longer available in the cities that have switched to P3 and the new app replaces the TipSubmit app that had been used.

Tips submitted through P3 are all anonymous and tipsters are never required to testify in court. As always, if a tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Right now the new program is being used by Portsmouth Crime Line, Suffolk Crime Line and Virginia Beach Crime Solvers. In the next few months, Crime Line programs in Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News and Norfolk will also be able to take tips with P3.

Click here to submit a tip online or to download the P3 Tips app. The app is free to download for iPhone or Android.