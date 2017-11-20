Woman arrested in connection to Norfolk synagogue burglary

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department arrested and charged a woman Monday in connection to a burglary at the B’Nai Israel Synagogue that happened on November 14.

Morghan Rogers, 29, of Portsmouth, turned herself in to police and was charged with one count each of petit larceny and trespassing.

Around 10:45 p.m. on November 14, a man and a woman broke into the synagogue at 450 Spotswood Avenue in Norfolk and vandalized and stole things. Police said they left the synagogue around 12:30 a.m.

The department said detectives are working on securing charges for the man involved in the case.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

