‘Touched By an Angel’ star Della Reese dies at age 86

Singer and actress Della Reese died Sunday at age 86, according to a report from PEOPLE.

PEOPLE says Reese’s ‘Touched By an Angel’ co-star Roma Downey confirmed the information of her passing to them with the following statement:

“On behalf of her husband, Franklin Lett, and all her friends and family, I share with you the news that our beloved Della Reese has passed away peacefully at her California home last evening surrounded by love. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and pastor, as well as an award-winning actress and singer. Through her life and work she touched and inspired the lives of millions of people. She was a mother to me and I had the privilege of working with her side by side for so many years on Touched By an Angel. I know heaven has a brand new angel this day. Della Reese will be forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace, sweet angel. We love you.”

Downey also posted a tribute to Reese on Instagram:

This is what LOVE looks like ❤️ #touchedbyanangel #dellareese #romadowney #angelfriends A post shared by Roma Downey🦋 (@romadowney) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

