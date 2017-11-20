Tips to get ready for Thanksgiving leftovers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It's about more than just making a sandwich.  Our friend Chef Jacqui from Kitchen Barn in Virginia Beach (kitchenbarnonline.com) has some great ideas and kitchen gear to get us ready to handle all those leftovers your are sure to  have this Thanksgiving.