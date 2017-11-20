Man arrested in connection to Newport News 7-Eleven armed robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va – On Sunday at 1:35 a.m, police responded to the 7-Eleven located in the 1500 block of Warwick Blvd in reference to a robbery.

Officers said they talked with two store clerks for information. One of the victims said that a black male entered the store with a gun and the hood of his jacket over his head.

After being told to remove his hood, the male walked up to the victim with the gun drawn, according to police.

The suspect ordered the clerk to go to the register and remove money. Police said the clerk placed an unknown amount of money in a bag.

After the robbery, the suspect left the store toward nearby apartments.

Shortly after the robbery, officers responded to Fort Eustis Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue in reference to a disabled vehicle.

Police officers said they spoke with the driver who was with a yellow vehicle. Officers initially agreed to give the driver a courtesy ride to his destination but notice a gun inside the disabled vehicle.

Officers knew that a robbery had recently occurred and requested a description of the suspect involved in the 7-Eleven robbery. The officer noticed matching clothes from the robbery incident inside the disabled vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody in reference to a robbery investigation. Police said the subject was then taken to Police Headquarters for an interview about the incident.

Police said the subject was identified as 22-year-old Ezekiel Brown.

Brown was charged with Robbery and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.