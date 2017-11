ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – A 56-year-old man was killed in a crash in Accomack County on November 18, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they were called to the 15000 block of Horsey Road at approximately 7:09 p.m.

Daniel Eli Yoder, 56, was driving a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire eastbound on Horsey Road towards Route 13 when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

Yoder died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was determined to be a contributing factor.