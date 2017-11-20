Hampton University head football coach Connell Maynor resigns after four seasons

HAMPTON, Va. – Less than one week after announcing its plans to leave the MEAC for a new conference (Big South), Hampton University is looking for a new football coach.

Connell Maynor resigned from his position Monday, the school confirmed in a release. Assistant coach Michael Ketchum will oversee the football program until Maynor’s successor is named.

In four seasons at Hampton, Maynor led the Pirates to a 20-and-25 record.

“We appreciate all of his contributions to the football program,” Athletics Director Eugene Marshall II said in a statement. “We wish him well in his future endeavors.”