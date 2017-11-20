× First Warning Forecast: Warming Temps And Rain

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We had a chilly start to the day and haven’t warmed up much through the afternoon. We will top off in the low to mid 50s across the area with lots of sunshine and a 0% chance of rain. By the evening we will dip into the 40s with a clear sky and the wind coming from the south at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow we will have a chilly start to the day with lows in the 30s and a clear sky. We warm up much more with highs in the mid to upper 60s, some spots even nearing the 70s. Clouds will start to build in by the late afternoon and the wind will pick up from the south southwest at 10-15 mph. There is only a 10% chance of rain during the day.

Wednesday morning is when we’ll see the best chance of rain for the week. There is a 40% chance of rain early in the morning and will clear out by the afternoon. We will reach a high of 60 with a partly cloudy sky.

Thanksgiving is looking really nice but chilly with highs in the 40s and low 50s, lots of sunshine and a 10% chance of rain.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Warmer, Overnight Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time