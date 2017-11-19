Take a picture with Santa on the beach at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you’re tired of the usual winter backdrop for a photo with Santa, here’s some good news!

Saint Nick is hitting the beach Thanksgiving weekend for the sixth annual Santa on the Beach event. The event lasts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 Atlantic Street.

There will be plenty of time to get pictures taken, downloaded, printed and mailed.

Family, friends and even pets are welcome!

Donations will be accepted on behalf of the Virginia Beach Lifeguard Association, LivOn and animal rescue organization Hope for Life rescue.