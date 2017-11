NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that happen Sunday evening.

Officials say that the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on the 800 block of Goff Street.

The victim was a man, but his condition is unknown at this time.

First responders have taken him to a local hospital for treatment, say officials.

Police are still investigating, and more details will be provided when available.

