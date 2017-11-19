‘Skins scoop: Chris Thompson suffers season-ending fractured fibula vs. Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Washington’s overtime loss to New Orleans put more than one dagger in to the Redskins locker room on Sunday.

Coupled with falling under .500 again, Jay Gruden announced after the game that all-purpose back Chris Thompson would need surgery on a fractured fibula that he suffered late in the third quarter.

The injury will sideline Thompson for the remainder of the season.

“I mean, I don’t know if I’ve mentioned this before, but he’s one of the most important players on our offense,” said head coach Jay Gruden. “Especially when you get the ball back and you need him for pass protection and routes coming out of the backfield there on the end. We just obviously have to make due with what we have and we will.”

Kirk Cousins rolled out of the pocket on a scramble and Thompson set up to block for him, but when Cousins was getting tackled, the pile rolled onto Thompson’s leg, folding the fifth-year veteran awkwardly.

This hurts. Not being able to go out and perform for my God who blessed me with this ability, my brothers, coaches, and the fans. But if you know me you know I’m gonna work my butt off to be out there for y’all next season even better than I️ was before. Thanks for the support. — Chris Thompson (@ChrisThompson_4) November 19, 2017

Jay Gruden says RB Chris Thompson has a fibula fracture and will need surgery. https://t.co/wEa6HQN8Pf — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 19, 2017

Thompson led the team in receiving yards with 510 yards and four touchdowns on 39 receptions. On the ground, he logged almost 300 yards to go with two touchdowns.

Thompson’s injury leaves just rookie running back Samaje Perine, and Byron Marshall, who was recently signed from the Eagles practice squad.

In his first start since Rob Kelley was put on the injured reserve, Perine eclipsed 100 yards and scored his first career rushing touchdown.