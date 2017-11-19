Police: Man shot and carjacked in Newport News, officers find vehicle set on fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting and carjacking that happened early Sunday morning in the 500 block of Bailey Court.

The call came in at 4:16 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm and buttocks.

He was taken to the hospital in life threatening condition.

According to police, the victim was inside his car when an unknown man approached the vehicle. Another unknown man also approached. One of the men pulled out a gun and told the man to get out of the car and lay down.

The victim was then shot in the arm and leg. The two men got into the victim’s car and drove away.

Shortly after, officers found the victim’s car on fire in the 100 block of Jenness Lane. The vehicle was burned to the frame.